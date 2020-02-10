Global  

Denver to end 30-year pit bull ban, require license for owners

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Denver City Council on Monday passed a measure to end the city’s 30-year ban on pit bull ownership and require a special license for the canines.
News video: Pit Bull Ban Repealed In Denver

 The proposal passed by a 7-4 vote.

Proposed Repeal Of Denver Pit Bull Ban To Take Public Comment [Video]Proposed Repeal Of Denver Pit Bull Ban To Take Public Comment

At the Denver City Council meeting Monday night, the public will have the chance to weigh in on the proposed repeal of the ban on pit bulls and other terrier dogs.

Denver City Council is considering changing the pit bull ban [Video]Denver City Council is considering changing the pit bull ban

Denver City Council Votes to End 30-Year Ban on Pit Bulls

The proposed law will head to the mayor’s office. If signed into law, owners would be required to apply for a special license, share emergency contacts and...
NYTimes.com

Denver just ended its 30-year ban on pit bulls

The Denver City Council has voted to reverse its 30-year ban on pit bulls, a dog breed that has long divided local governments, housing authorities and military...
Seattle Times


