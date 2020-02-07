Global  

'That Never Happened': The Key Moments During Harvey Weinstein's Defense

NPR Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The former megaproducer's legal team has rested its case, and only the closing arguments remain before jurors begin deliberations. Here are some points from the defense that they'll have to consider.
News video: Weinstein Defense Expected To Call Final Witnesses

Weinstein Defense Expected To Call Final Witnesses 00:35

 The defense in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to call its final witnesses today as it tries to cast doubt on allegations against the former movie mogul.

Weinstein won't testify in rape trial; defense rests [Video]Weinstein won't testify in rape trial; defense rests

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his rape trial, his lawyers said on Tuesday as they rested their case. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Harvey Weinstein Defense Rests [Video]Harvey Weinstein Defense Rests

Harvey Weinstein will not take the stand during his rape trial in New York City.

Weinstein Accuser Called Him Her ‘Spiritual Soul Mate,’ Witness Says

NEW YORK — A friend of Jessica Mann, a key accuser in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, said on the stand Monday that Mann had described the Hollywood producer...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News, CBS 2, Reuters

Weinstein defense expert testifies memory weakens over time, susceptible to 'distortion'

Harvey Weinstein's defense team called an expert to testify that time weakens memory and could lead to "false memories" of events.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2, Reuters

