Jussie Smollett, Former 'Empire' Actor, Has Been Indicted Again In Illinois
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The ongoing Smollett drama, centering around an alleged faked hate crime against the actor, has opened a fresh chapter. A special prosecutor in Cook County has announced a six-count indictment.
Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment. He's accused of falsely claiming to Chicago police that he had been the victim of a hate crime. The indictment came nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped earlier charges accusing Smollet of...
