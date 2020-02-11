Global  

Jussie Smollett, Former 'Empire' Actor, Has Been Indicted Again In Illinois

NPR Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The ongoing Smollett drama, centering around an alleged faked hate crime against the actor, has opened a fresh chapter. A special prosecutor in Cook County has announced a six-count indictment.
News video: Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax 00:33

 Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment. He's accused of falsely claiming to Chicago police that he had been the victim of a hate crime. The indictment came nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped earlier charges accusing Smollet of...

Actor Smollett indicted again for staging hate crime [Video]Actor Smollett indicted again for staging hate crime

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment with staging a phony hate crime, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20

New Indictment Issued Against Jussie Smollett [Video]New Indictment Issued Against Jussie Smollett

A grand jury has indicted the actor on six new charges of disorderly conduct, on claims that he filed a false police report about being the victim of a hate crime. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:03


Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges

Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges for reporting an attack that Chicago authorities contend was staged to garner publicity, according to media reports...
CTV News

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment, returned at the recommendation of a special prosecutor, with falsely...
Reuters

