Biden heads to South Carolina despite New Hampshire primary

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
While most of the Democratic candidates focus on the New Hampshire primary, Joe Biden is already turning to South Carolina. While there, he will attend a "launch party" and address supporters via livestream. Nikole Killion reports.
News video: Joe Biden Leaving For South Carolina Instead Of Staying For New Hampshire Primary Results

Joe Biden Leaving For South Carolina Instead Of Staying For New Hampshire Primary Results 00:43

 Rather than staying in the Granite State, Joe Biden will head to South Carolina.

Katy Tur And Biden Advisor Symone Sanders Spar Over Candidate’s Sinking African American Support

MSNBC’s Katy Tur and senior advisor to Joe Biden‘s campaign Symone Sanders clashed Tuesday over Tur’s query about why Biden is losing support among African...
Mediaite

Biden shows tenderness and temper on 2020 presidential trail

Joe Biden had spent much of the weekend ahead of New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday attacking his top Democratic presidential rivals when a young woman asked why...
Reuters

