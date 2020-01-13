Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York City > Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk

Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The former New York City mayor claimed to have “inherited” the policing policy and cherry-picked data to claim a 95 percent reduction.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Bobby Rush Endorses Michael Bloomberg For President [Video]Rep. Bobby Rush Endorses Michael Bloomberg For President

Some critics are unimpressed with Rush's move.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:45Published

The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy [Video]The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy

Hollywood stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards. Taye Diggs returned once again to host the program that celebrates the best in television and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

faiziahmad1101

faizan ahmad Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk https://t.co/GJFA2uVawf 15 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk by BY LINDA QIU https://t.co/n5mgS3tY1g https://t.co/NQbq5JXEoY 32 minutes ago

HaiderA79912617

Least News Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk https://t.co/VgFDm4pznO 34 minutes ago

Js87958738

J.s Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk https://t.co/LpJaVecPDa 59 minutes ago

VaradeNitin

Nitin Varade Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk https://t.co/fzQPg3LQyy By BY LINDA QIU fr… https://t.co/qiZneEXDue 1 hour ago

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸 Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk https://t.co/a6i7gsY0l1 https://t.co/ADMJFFfF5D 1 hour ago

cahulaan

Patrick Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk: The former New York City mayor claimed to… https://t.co/q72a4DFl0l 1 hour ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk Responding to Critics, Bloomberg Omits Role in Expanding Stop-and-Frisk https://t.co/EqqWNWcGoQ https://t.co/UDrfuCXZzJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.