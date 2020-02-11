Global  

DOJ to reduce Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Several federal prosecutors who worked on the prosecution of Trump ally Roger Stone abruptly withdrew from the case. It comes as critics accuse the president of improper interference. Jeff Pegues reports.
News video: Report: DOJ To Scale Back Roger Stone's Sentencing Recommendation Slammed By Trump

Report: DOJ To Scale Back Roger Stone's Sentencing Recommendation Slammed By Trump 00:42

 The DOJ will reportedly scale back Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation.

4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing [Video]4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing

CBS4's Hank Tester reports it could all be tied to a tweet from President Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:43Published

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published


DOJ prosecutors resign after top brass reverses course on Roger Stone sentencing

Three career Department of Justice prosecutors abruptly resigned their posts on Tuesday, in an apparent dramatic protest just hours after senior leaders at...
FOXNews.com

DOJ expected to scale back Roger Stone's 'extreme' sentencing recommendation: official

The Department of Justice is preparing to change its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after top brass were "shocked" at the stiff prison term initially...
FOXNews.com

janiceross2601

Janice Ross RT @josephabondy: Today, Roger Stone’s prosecutors withdrew over “the president and his attorney general bending federal law enforcement to… 3 seconds ago

Aisha71129615

Aisha RT @waltshaub: This is shocking. It's an earthquake. The corruption of DOJ under Barr is now complete. Absolutely every decision the agency… 5 seconds ago

MattieAlford8

Mattie Alford RT @DavidLaufmanLaw: A shocking, cram-down political intervention in the criminal justice process. We are now truly at a break-glass-in-ca… 5 seconds ago

KimNewt0528

Kim Newton 🇺🇸 🌊 RT @SenSchumer: The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately. I will be sending a formal request to the IG shortly. h… 6 seconds ago

SusanTaylorSD

Susan Taylor RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: All four prosecutors in Roger Stone’s case have asked to withdraw, raising questions about politicization at… 6 seconds ago

COMEONMAN9

Anthony Lewis RT @maddow: In the movie version of this moment in history -- the movie where America wins at the end -- this is the moment when a whole bu… 6 seconds ago

yims7

Yims Yindula Ngoy RT @TheRickWilson: I hope Judge Jackson asks the Justice Department for the exact tick tick of when Trump called Barr and how it rolled dow… 14 seconds ago

carolenlasky

Carole Lasky RT @SenWhitehouse: As a prosecutor, I’m always concerned when the political rat gets into the prosecutorial independence granary, and a par… 15 seconds ago

