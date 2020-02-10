Global  

Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar locked in close race in New Hampshire: Edison Research

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar appear to be locked in a close race for the lead in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to early exit polling on Tuesday from Edison Research.
 Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll The CNN tracking poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. According to the poll, the Vermont Senator is backed by 29 percent of likely primary voters. 22 percent of likely voters are behind Pete Buttigieg. The poll shows Joe...

'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish [Video]'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told her supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that her strong third place finish in New Hampshire proved her resilience in the race.

New Hampshire voters reveal their intentions after polls close [Video]New Hampshire voters reveal their intentions after polls close

Polls have closed in New Hampshire as voters give their thoughts on Democratic candidates and the US president. Some Democratic candidates have withdrawn from the race after poor early showings in the..

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar appear to be locked in a close race for the lead in...
On the campaign trail with Klobuchar and Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg weren't among the favorites when the campaign began. But now they're surging in New Hampshire, a state known for its surprises....
