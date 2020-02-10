Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar locked in close race in New Hampshire: Edison Research

Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll The CNN tracking poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. According to the poll, the Vermont Senator is backed by 29 percent of likely primary voters. 22 percent of likely voters are behind Pete Buttigieg. The poll shows Joe...
Polls have closed in New Hampshire as voters give their thoughts on Democratic candidates and the US president. Some Democratic candidates have withdrawn from the race after poor early showings in the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published