‘We Are Proud Parents’: Dwyane Wade Supports 12-Year-Old Zaya Coming Out As Transgender

cbs4.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union want you to know more of Zaya's story.
Recent related news from verified sources

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity. The 38-year-old basketball player talked about how he and wife...
Just Jared

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade says he feels 'proud' of LGBT+ child Zaya

'We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we're proud allies as well,' Wade says
Independent Also reported by •CBS NewsE! Online

Tweets about this

bbyoffgun

Neo⁰² ⁶⁶bang⁷ lovebot//𝙾𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎 is seeing bts RT @ETCanada: .@DwyaneWade talks to @TheEllenShow about supporting his 12-year-old's gender identity https://t.co/9NzdsF3rY2 3 minutes ago

Y__Barragan

Yesenia Barragan RT @ajplus: Dwyane Wade says he and Gabrielle Union "are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community" after their 12-year-old asked to… 13 minutes ago

Prhubby

Andrew Wood RT @clccicchinelli: As parents, the best thing we can do for our children is allow them to live as their true, authentic selves, and offer… 18 minutes ago

JhdJane

jane h dexter RT @HRC: "When our child comes home with a question... it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we… 36 minutes ago

_akandeseun

Oluwaseun Dwyane Wade‘s 12-year-old, Zaya, came out as transgender, and now he’s sharing the experience with Ellen DeGeneres.… https://t.co/w6BweN27et 36 minutes ago

WomensChoicean1

Women's Choice&Rights ⚕️ RT @KPRC2: "Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union...we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we're proud allies as wel… 37 minutes ago

GerardYvanovich

💧Gerard Yvanovich RT @ChicagoSports: "We are proud, when I say proud, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well… 39 minutes ago

patdeborja

Kyle Patrick RT @rapplerdotcom: Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade proves to be an All-Star father as well! “We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ… 42 minutes ago

