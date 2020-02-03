Global  

Bernie Sanders holds narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Denver Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders held a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday night as the two ideological opposites battled it out for front-runner status in the chaotic nomination fight to take on President Donald Trump.
News video: Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary 01:41

 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.

Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire primary [Video]Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's presidential primary election on Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party's chaotic..

Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary [Video]Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary to secure his place as the Democrat presidential candidate today (February 12). Footage shows Sanders receiving masses..

Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns request Iowa recanvass: Iowa Democrats

The two Democrats who lead the Iowa caucuses - Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg - both requested a recanvass of some caucus results on...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.ca

Donald Trump mocks 'communist' Bernie and 'Sleepy Joe' before Iowa

Donald Trump mocks 'communist' Bernie and 'Sleepy Joe' before IowaDonald Trump is known for mocking his political rivals, and the eve of the Democratic Party's Iowa caucuses gave him fresh ammunition. "I have little nicknames...
WorldNews

