Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez put on administrative leave

Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez put on administrative leave

azcentral.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Maricopa County prosecutor Juan Martinez has been put on administrative leave. He is best known for prosecuting the Jodi Arias case.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: MCAO: Juan Martinez placed on administrative leave

MCAO: Juan Martinez placed on administrative leave 00:16

 High-profile prosecutor Juan Martinez has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge accused of abuse of power in Juan Martinez harassment case

Arizona Supreme Court Judge William J. O'Neil dismissed several allegations of harassment against Juan Martinez, best known for prosecuting Jodi Arias.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.