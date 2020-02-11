Global  

Who Are the 4 Prosecutors to Quit the Roger Stone Case?

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The team of assistant U.S. attorneys withdrew from the case after the Justice Department overruled their sentencing recommendation and pushed for a more lenient punishment for President Trump’s former campaign adviser.
News video: 4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing

4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing 01:43

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports it could all be tied to a tweet from President Trump.

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

'It's Not Normal At All': Attorney David Weinstein Discusses Prosecutors Stepping Down In Roger Stone's Case [Video]'It's Not Normal At All': Attorney David Weinstein Discusses Prosecutors Stepping Down In Roger Stone's Case

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

Two US prosecutors quit from Roger Stone case

Exits followed justice departments’s decision to change sentencing recommendation
Two Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case Amid Turmoil Over Prison Recommendation

Resignations follow surprising DOJ rebuke
