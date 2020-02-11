Global  

Bernie Sanders Holds Off Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Daily Caller Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Sanders Holds Off Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary
News video: Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary 01:41

 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.

Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire [Video]Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden,..

In New Hampshire, Dems seek to prove their viability [Video]In New Hampshire, Dems seek to prove their viability

From Bernie Sanders' "multi-generational, multi-racial political movement" to Amy Klobuchar's "movement of fired up democrats" to Joe Biden's support "from black and brown voters", Democratic..

Buttigieg-Sanders hold dueling New Hampshire rallies day before primary contest

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are holding dueling rallies in New Hampshire on Monday as part of efforts to shore up...
FOXNews.com Also reported by Reuters India USATODAY.com Belfast Telegraph Denver Post Reuters

On eve of New Hampshire Democratic vote, Klobuchar gains ground on Sanders and Buttigieg

A day before New Hampshire votes in its Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg sought on Monday to build on their strength as...
Reuters Also reported by FOXNews.com

