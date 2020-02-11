|
Bernie Sanders Holds Off Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary
|
|
Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Sanders Holds Off Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary
|
Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary 01:41
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.
|
