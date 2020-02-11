Global  

What is Amy Klobuchar going to do now?

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Minnesota senator came from behind to finish strong in the Granite State.
News video: Amy Klobuchar Hoping To Finish Strong In NH Primary

Amy Klobuchar Hoping To Finish Strong In NH Primary 02:08

 Amy Klobuchar has seen a recent surge in polls ahead of voting in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire [Video]Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden,..

In New Hampshire, Dems seek to prove their viability [Video]In New Hampshire, Dems seek to prove their viability

From Bernie Sanders' "multi-generational, multi-racial political movement" to Amy Klobuchar's "movement of fired up democrats" to Joe Biden's support "from black and brown voters", Democratic..

Amy Klobuchar's surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire, finishing just ahead of Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar, who came in third, showed surprisingly strong momentum.
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire, while Buttigieg, Klobuchar finishes are keeping the field muddled

Sanders topped Buttigieg by about a point when the Associated Press declared him the winner just before midnight. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in a...
carlos_ecks

carlos ecks RT @raybae689: What is Amy Klobuchar going to do now? https://t.co/MRk4yyaG0L https://t.co/o8wGvXUdu0 15 minutes ago

BlueWhiskey91

Blue Whiskey What a great 3rd place finish for Amy Klobuchar! I’m sure @MSNBC is thrilled. To celebrate Amy is going to eat a go… https://t.co/U2pwxZIECQ 19 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ What is Amy Klobuchar going to do now? https://t.co/MRk4yyaG0L https://t.co/o8wGvXUdu0 25 minutes ago

Chaimyankel3

Chaim yankel RT @Neoavatara: 2. Klobuchar is going to beat Biden/Warren combined. I was wondering who the moderate, honest contender was going to be...… 27 minutes ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat What is Amy Klobuchar going to do now? https://t.co/3zflMLtKkx https://t.co/2kyhQUo10B 34 minutes ago

ariel817

JustMe-WAY TO GO AMY!- #ExGOP @JoeJSaltarelli @GinadeMiranda2 @RBReich I believe Buttigieg made a reference to VoteBlueNoMatterWho. I don’t think… https://t.co/chb1gbNiek 45 minutes ago

ashleyamm

Ashley Mayer Since the beginning of this race, everyone said it would be Biden, wrong. Everyone then said Warren is one to watch… https://t.co/1nAxXo2gYF 45 minutes ago

