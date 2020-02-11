Global  

Prosecutors quit Roger Stone case as DOJ backtracks on prison recommendation for Trump ally

Delawareonline Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The about-face raised new questions about the politicization of the Department of Justice. Democrats called for an investigation.
 
News video: 4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports it could all be tied to a tweet from President Trump.

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case [Video]Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be..

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

Who Are the 4 Prosecutors to Quit the Roger Stone Case?

The team of assistant U.S. attorneys withdrew from the case after the Justice Department overruled their sentencing recommendation and pushed for a more lenient...
Mueller Prosecutor Withdraws From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Plans Reversal in Sentencing

Yesterday prosecutors said they’re seeking a 7-9 year prison sentence for Roger Stone after he was found guilty on lying to Congress and witness tampering....
araitatsuya

Ttt RT @JohnLeguizamo: All four prosecutors quit in protest when Trump made the Justice Dept recommend a lower sentence for his buddy Roger Sto… 4 seconds ago

GeorgeK49897278

George T. King🌎 RT @StephenGlahn: Never forget the @GOP Senate gave cover for this behavior.... Prosecutors quit amid escalating Justice Dept. fight over… 5 seconds ago

Susan92803352

Susan RT @Watson_Mystique: Do you think it’s enough these 4 horsemen of the Deep State ‘just’ resigned? These are the names of the malicious pros… 32 seconds ago

JTBNYC59

JTBNYC59 RT @joefaz: The prosecutors are calling attention to the corruption in the #trump WH. Thanks to Barr, the rot has reached the DOJ, but 4 in… 33 seconds ago

chazen41

Corry Hazen RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: All 4 federal prosecutors quit case against Trump ally Roger Stone - CNN 34 seconds ago

chuckgordon18

Chuck #VoteBlue RT @PoliticusSarah: “Thanks to William Barr, the rot has reached the DOJ, 4 individuals who care about law & order would rather walk than d… 41 seconds ago

NEWS_by_Larry

News by Larry Prosecutors quit Roger Stone case over dispute https://t.co/DD6mNJSBWl https://t.co/nx5JkuXOYy 48 seconds ago

billm9

no justice - just us. ⌛️ Thugs R Us: Roger Stone Prosecutors All Quit After DOJ Meddles in Sentencing To Appease Mad King, and There's More https://t.co/ymH0X51hIr 53 seconds ago

