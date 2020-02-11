Prosecutors quit Roger Stone case as DOJ backtracks on prison recommendation for Trump ally

Ttt RT @JohnLeguizamo: All four prosecutors quit in protest when Trump made the Justice Dept recommend a lower sentence for his buddy Roger Sto… 4 seconds ago

George T. King🌎 RT @StephenGlahn: Never forget the @GOP Senate gave cover for this behavior.... Prosecutors quit amid escalating Justice Dept. fight over… 5 seconds ago

Susan RT @Watson_Mystique: Do you think it’s enough these 4 horsemen of the Deep State ‘just’ resigned? These are the names of the malicious pros… 32 seconds ago

JTBNYC59 RT @joefaz: The prosecutors are calling attention to the corruption in the #trump WH. Thanks to Barr, the rot has reached the DOJ, but 4 in… 33 seconds ago

Corry Hazen RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: All 4 federal prosecutors quit case against Trump ally Roger Stone - CNN 34 seconds ago

Chuck #VoteBlue RT @PoliticusSarah: “Thanks to William Barr, the rot has reached the DOJ, 4 individuals who care about law & order would rather walk than d… 41 seconds ago

News by Larry Prosecutors quit Roger Stone case over dispute https://t.co/DD6mNJSBWl https://t.co/nx5JkuXOYy 48 seconds ago