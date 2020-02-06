Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Journalists documenting Wuhan coronavirus outbreak disappear

Journalists documenting Wuhan coronavirus outbreak disappear

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
China is being accused of censoring critical coronavirus data, which the World Health Organization now calls a grave threat to the world. According to scientists writing for the Lancet Medical Journal, Chinese authorities had preliminary information on the virus for more than two weeks before it was officially released. Debora Datta reports on the disappearance of two citizen journalists who were documenting the case in Wuhan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: China's Coronavirus Disrupts Global Container Shipping, Supply Chains

China's Coronavirus Disrupts Global Container Shipping, Supply Chains 00:46

 Measures to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak — shutting down factories and keeping workers at home — are reducing the number of seaborne vessels and threatening to disrupt global supply chains. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine

Jackie Chan Offers $140,000 Reward for Coronavirus Vaccine Jackie Chan recently announced his support towards finding a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus. With coronoavirus already affecting over..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Newly-Built Chinese Hospital Has Negative Pressure Wards to Isolate Coronavirus Patients [Video]Newly-Built Chinese Hospital Has Negative Pressure Wards to Isolate Coronavirus Patients

Take a look inside a new Wuhan City hospital in China, equipped with negative pressure wards to help quarantine and treat those who have coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tencent Accidently Leaks ‘Real’ Stats Of Coronavirus Deaths & It’s Terrifying

Coronavirus was recently declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). As per the online dashboard to track coronavirus, the...
Fossbytes Also reported by •WorldNews

Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for trying to warn of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in critical condition: Report

The doctor was the first to report about the virus way back in December last year when it first emerged in Wuhan.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.