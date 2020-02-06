Journalists documenting Wuhan coronavirus outbreak disappear

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

China is being accused of censoring critical coronavirus data, which the World Health Organization now calls a grave threat to the world. According to scientists writing for the Lancet Medical Journal, Chinese authorities had preliminary information on the virus for more than two weeks before it was officially released. Debora Datta reports on the disappearance of two citizen journalists who were documenting the case in Wuhan. 👓 View full article

