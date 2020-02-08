Global  

CU Buffs head coach Mel Tucker is heading to Michigan State, reports say. Here are the reactions.

Denver Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
So, about that whole thing about Mel Tucker being committed to Colorado Buffaloes football. Just kidding?
News video: Mel Tucker 'Committed' To CU Amid Interview For Michigan State Position

MSU hires Mel Tucker to fill head coaching position [Video]MSU hires Mel Tucker to fill head coaching position

After initially saying no, the Colorado head coach couldn't pass up another offer by the university.

Mel Tucker, CU Football Coach, Expected To Interview For Michigan State Position [Video]Mel Tucker, CU Football Coach, Expected To Interview For Michigan State Position

University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is reportedly set to be one of two candidates to interview for the Michigan State head coaching job. 

CU Buffs coach Mel Tucker interviewing at Michigan State, according to report

Some 14 months after his arrival in Boulder, could CU Buffs coach Mel Tucker be on the move again?
AP Source: Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker

AP Source: Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel TuckerA person familiar with the decision says Colorado coach Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State's football program
