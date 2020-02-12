Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > After winning in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders plans Denver visit on Sunday

After winning in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders plans Denver visit on Sunday

Denver Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Fresh from a win in the New Hampshire primary, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will appear in Denver Sunday evening for a campaign rally at the Colorado Convention Center.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire 02:21

 Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place. Jonah Green reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary [Video]Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

A big victory for Senator Bernie Sanders last night winning the New Hampshire Primary.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:06Published

Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory [Video]Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory

The Fox News host compared Sanders’ 2020 campaign to President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary election Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear...
Japan Today

AP Analysis Sanders gets narrow New Hampshire win

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's presidential primary Tuesday night, edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsyFOXNews.comSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldBusiness Insider

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.