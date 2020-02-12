After winning in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders plans Denver visit on Sunday
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Fresh from a win in the New Hampshire primary, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will appear in Denver Sunday evening for a campaign rally at the Colorado Convention Center.
Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place. Jonah Green reports.