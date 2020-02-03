Global  

Big President’s Day Weekend In Miami, International Boat Show & Grove Arts Festival

cbs4.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
It will be a big President's Day weekend in Miami as The Miami International Boat Show and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will attract thousands of visitors.
News video: Sportsbooks expecting big holiday weekend

Sportsbooks expecting big holiday weekend

 Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. It also marks the kickoff of the college football season, which means Las Vegas sportsbooks are expecting big business this weekend.

