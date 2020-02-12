Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > How did Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire primary?

How did Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire primary?

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
CBS News has projected that Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary with Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar coming in second and third. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joined CBSN to break down the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary 00:58

 Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary The Vermont Senator claimed a victory in the nation's first primary leading up to November's presidential election. Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Sanders clinched close to 26 percent of the votes. Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Bernie...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory [Video]Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory

The Fox News host compared Sanders’ 2020 campaign to President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published

Elizabeth Warren Pledges Party Unity After 4th Place NH Primary Finish [Video]Elizabeth Warren Pledges Party Unity After 4th Place NH Primary Finish

WBZ TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's presidential primary election Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory...
USATODAY.com

Sen. Bernie Sanders Projected To Win New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, CBS News projected just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.