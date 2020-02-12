How did Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire primary?
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () CBS News has projected that Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary with Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar coming in second and third. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joined CBSN to break down the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
