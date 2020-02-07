Global  

Judge drops some charges in Elizabeth Holmes Theranos case

SFGate Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes successfully had several charges dismissed in the criminal case against the former Silicon Valley darling.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Jose dismissed some of the conspiracy charges against Holmes and the company's ex-president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. The judge ruled prosecutors could not continue to pursue charges that allege Holmes and Balwani defrauded doctors or customers who paid for Theranos blood tests that did not work as advertised; because the tests were paid for by their insurance companies, individuals were not technically defrauded of money or property.
