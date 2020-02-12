Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Deval Patrick drops out of presidential race

Deval Patrick drops out of presidential race

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The former Massachusetts governor failed to gain a foothold in a crowded Democratic field.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Deval Patrick Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Deval Patrick Drops Out Of Presidential Race 00:15

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Election Round Up [Video]2020 Election Round Up

The New Hampshire Primary is over. Here are the big take-aways. Amy Klobuchar finished a surprising third place in New Hampshire. She raised $2.5 million in the hours after the New Hampshire primary...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

Deval Patrick Ends 2020 Presidential Bid [Video]Deval Patrick Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

The former Massachusetts governor confirmed his decision in a statement Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Deval Patrick Dropped Out Of The Presidential Race … Here’s His Full Statement

Another one out
Daily Caller Also reported by •ReutersbizjournalsNewsy

Report: Former Coca-Cola exec expected to end presidential bid

Deval Patrick's uneven run for the White House is likely over — less than three months after it officially began. Patrick, the former Coca-Cola exec and...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.