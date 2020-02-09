Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Democratic Party (United States) > Moderate Democrats Fear Bernie Sanders Could Cost Them the House

Moderate Democrats Fear Bernie Sanders Could Cost Them the House

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Lawmakers who flipped Republican districts in 2018 worry that a democratic socialist at the top of the ticket could doom their re-election chances.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise 00:33

 REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise in national polls and strong support across the early states is intensifying their fears that the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire Buries Biden [Video]New Hampshire Buries Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a weak showing in New Hampshire which could be dangerous with the upcoming caucus in Nevada and primary in South Carolina.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:00Published

Wall Street Waves Off Sanders Candidacy [Video]Wall Street Waves Off Sanders Candidacy

Bernie Sanders is on the rise. He did well at the Iowa caucus, winning the states popular vote. He squeaked out a victory in New Hampshire. Many Democrats think Sanders is now the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Moderate Democrats have a duty to consider Sanders. He has a clear path to beating Trump.

Bernie Sanders isn't even my favorite senator running for the 2020 nomination. But I see his potential to unite the Democratic Party and oust Trump.
USATODAY.com

Amy Klobuchar on Bernie Sanders: I Would ‘Have Trouble’ With Socialist Leading the 2020 Dem Ticket

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) swiped at Bernie Sanders by reaffirming her stance that moderate Democrats would have a problem if the party nominates a socialist...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.