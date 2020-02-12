Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Roger Stone > U.S. judge denied Trump adviser Stone's request for a new trial: filing

U.S. judge denied Trump adviser Stone's request for a new trial: filing

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A federal judge has rejected a request by U.S. President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone for a new trial, according to a court filing released on Wednesday, a day after a Justice Department reversal over sentencing prompted prosecutors to resign from the case.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Despite Boost From DOJ, Roger Stone Not In Great Legal Shape

Despite Boost From DOJ, Roger Stone Not In Great Legal Shape 00:37

 Roger Stone was refused his request for a new trial on Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Stone's Lawyers Ask For New Trial [Video]Roger Stone's Lawyers Ask For New Trial

Roger Stone's attorneys are asking for a new trial.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:49Published

NH Man Accused Of Slapping Teen Trump Supporter Faces Judge [Video]NH Man Accused Of Slapping Teen Trump Supporter Faces Judge

A New Hampshire man accused of assaulting Trump supporters in Windham apologized before a judge.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Roger Stone makes second request for new trial amid sentencing controversy

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone made another request for a new trial on Friday, following revelations about the possible political bias of one of the jurors in...
FOXNews.com

Roger Stone again asks court for new trial

The request is under seal, but its existence was mentioned in an order by the judge in the case, Amy Berman Jackson.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.