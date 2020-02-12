Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Centers for Disease Control and Prevention > Coronavirus Test Kits Sent to States, 30 Countries Are Flawed, C.D.C. Says

Coronavirus Test Kits Sent to States, 30 Countries Are Flawed, C.D.C. Says

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Some tests distributed by the agency deliver “inconclusive” results. The C.D.C. will need to ship new ingredients, further delaying results.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown back to the United States late Sunday night and early Monday morning have tested..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:07Published

14 Passengers On US charter Flights Evacuating Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]14 Passengers On US charter Flights Evacuating Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Fourteen people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown back to the United States on charter flights tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Some U.S. states launch coronavirus testing while faulty test kits delay others

Several U.S. states said new coronavirus test kits did not work, while others said they were reliable as the United States tried to speed up testing for virus...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.