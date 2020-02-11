Global  

DOJ Reversal On Roger Stone Sentencing Sign Of 'Authoritarian Rule,' Says Randy Credico Attorney

Gothamist Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
DOJ Reversal On Roger Stone Sentencing Sign Of 'Authoritarian Rule,' Says Randy Credico Attorney"It just does not happen, except for in countries that have authoritarian rule." [ more › ]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: DOJ To Backtrack On Roger Stone Prison Time

DOJ To Backtrack On Roger Stone Prison Time 00:38

 The move comes just hours after the president took to Twitter to blast prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for their suggested seven to nine years behind bars.

DOJ reversal in Roger Stone case sparks outrage

A surprising reversal in the criminal case of President Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone has sparked outrage and accusations of interference. Four career...
CBS News

Department of Justice reversal in Roger Stone case sparks outrage

A surprising reversal in the criminal case of President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has sparked outrage and accusations of interference. Four career...
CBS News

snarkytoes

#HandMarkedPaperBallots ✍️Trump=TraitorTrash RT @thehill: JUST IN: Graham won't call Barr to testify over Roger Stone sentencing reversal https://t.co/OWpEveMx91 https://t.co/0iu791w0tN 6 minutes ago

Jennife45516132

45 has got to go📣🌊🏳️‍🌈📣 RT @yeahunoeme: Sen. Graham rebuffed a Democratic demand, sparked by Trump’s attacks on the federal prosecutors Stone’s case, to investigat… 7 minutes ago

AP_CorpComm

AP CorpComm “Very unusual”: White House reporter @dsupervilleAP reviews resignations of prosecutors in Roger Stone sentencing r… https://t.co/a9bbQmUn1S 16 minutes ago

yeahunoeme

Cat Sen. Graham rebuffed a Democratic demand, sparked by Trump’s attacks on the federal prosecutors Stone’s case, to in… https://t.co/GEUgV4XgoB 19 minutes ago

SiberiaCat3

Mother of Fire-Breathing Cats ‘Highly irregular’: Legal experts blast DOJ’s abrupt sentencing reversal in Roger Stone case https://t.co/oPVXYbhCEC 22 minutes ago

Sighdell

Jennifer Seidel RT @thehill: Senate Judiciary chair Graham refuses requests to call Barr to testify on Roger Stone sentencing reversal https://t.co/B3tSNNc… 29 minutes ago

ResistCentral

Resistance Central RT @CuomoPrimeTime: "It's preposterous to think that the President's own public statements had no impact on the [Justice] Department's reve… 30 minutes ago

