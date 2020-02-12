2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore

Global  

Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said. (Feb. 12)
 
Two officers were injured and a suspect was killed during a police-involved shooting in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Both of the injured officers are still in serious condition.

Baltimore shooting leaves two officers wounded, suspect deadA shooting at a Baltimore apartment complex ended with the death of a former state corrections official who had been under investigation and the wounding of two...
