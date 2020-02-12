Garrett was suspended for his role in a brawl between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.



Recent related news from verified sources NFL reinstates Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension; Browns announce they will welcome him back The NFL star is now eligible to start in the 2020 regular season opener.

CBS Sports 10 hours ago



NFL reinstates Browns' Garrett from suspension The NFL on Wednesday reinstated Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from his indefinite suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph on the head with his helmet...

ESPN 10 hours ago



