Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > NFL reinstates Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension

NFL reinstates Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Garrett was suspended for his role in a brawl between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL reinstates Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension; Browns announce they will welcome him back

The NFL star is now eligible to start in the 2020 regular season opener.
CBS Sports

NFL reinstates Browns' Garrett from suspension

The NFL on Wednesday reinstated Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from his indefinite suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph on the head with his helmet...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.