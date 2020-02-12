Global  

Bernie Sanders looks to broaden support after New Hampshire primary

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
With one caucus and one primary down, the Democratic race for president is set to become an even sharper ideological clash. Bernie Sanders is looking to broaden support after winning New Hampshire. Ed O'Keefe reports.
News video: Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary 04:14

 Vermont senator Bernie Sanders secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary to secure his place as the Democrat presidential candidate today (February 12).

Around The Table: The Day After The New Hampshire Primary [Video]Around The Table: The Day After The New Hampshire Primary

Jim Burn and Keith Schmidt join KDKA's Stacy Smith for a segment of Around the Table.

New Hampshire Buries Biden [Video]New Hampshire Buries Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a weak showing in New Hampshire which could be dangerous with the upcoming caucus in Nevada and primary in South Carolina.

Bernie Sanders' Tight Primary Win Stokes Wall Street's Election Hopes

Bernie Sanders's narrow New Hampshire primary win is bolstering investor perceptions that either President Donald Trump is well-positioned for re-election or a...
Newsmax Also reported by •Seattle Times

After Iowa, NH, Democrats seek path through diverse states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates plotted their paths Wednesday into state primaries now expanding to include voters of color, while the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

