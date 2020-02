Faye Marie Swetlik: Video of missing South Carolina girl getting off school bus released

Police in South Carolina on Wednesday released a video of Marie Swetlik getting off a school bus before she went missing earlier this week.



Police still searching for missing South Carolina girl, 6 CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers continued to look Wednesday for a 6-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since shortly after getting off her...

