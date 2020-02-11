Global  

Faye Marie Swetlik: Video of missing South Carolina girl getting off school bus released

FOXNews.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Police in South Carolina on Wednesday released a video of Marie Swetlik getting off a school bus before she went missing earlier this week.
News video: WATCH: Students Thrown Around As School Bus Overturns In Terrifying Crash

WATCH: Students Thrown Around As School Bus Overturns In Terrifying Crash 00:41

 Newly released video shows the terrifying moments inside of a school bus as it crashed with 25 students on board, injuring eight of them. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

School bus crash video prompts seat belt debate [Video]School bus crash video prompts seat belt debate

One local school bus safety expert says school buses are safe enough without seat belts.

Wis. Girl, 6, Killed While Waiting For School Bus [Video]Wis. Girl, 6, Killed While Waiting For School Bus

Erin Hassanzadeh shows us how common school bus stop violations are, and what's being done to stop them (2:03). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources

Police release video showing students terrified after school bus flips over in Ohio crash

Eight students and the school bus driver sustained minor injuries after police say a Ford Mustang ran a red light.  
USATODAY.com

Police still searching for missing South Carolina girl, 6

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers continued to look Wednesday for a 6-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since shortly after getting off her...
Seattle Times

