Harvard, Yale under investigation over foreign gifts totaling hundreds of millions of dollars

FOXNews.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into Harvard and Yale on Wednesday and accused both universities of failing to report foreign gifts and contracts, worth hundreds of millions of dollars. 
