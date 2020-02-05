Harvard, Yale under investigation over foreign gifts totaling hundreds of millions of dollars

The U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into Harvard and Yale on Wednesday and accused both universities of failing to report foreign gifts and contracts, worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

