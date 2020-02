Elle Hal RT @American1299: Thousands of fetal remains found in Illinois are buried in Indiana: ‘Horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities’: (We… 2 minutes ago

MLeighWells RT @QcHudson: Thousands of fetal remains found in Illinois are buried in Indiana: ‘Horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities’ https:/… 5 minutes ago

Roxanne Gaulden⭐⭐⭐ RT @MikeeMike747: When left to govern themselves, mankind always stoops to the gutter The King is coming https://t.co/V3HOPXQyLe 5 minutes ago

Ken in Arizona RT @joepalojoe: Thousands of fetal remains found in Illinois are buried in Indiana: ‘Horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities’ https… 18 minutes ago

JustMeMita RT @NYDailyNews: Thousands of fetal remains found in abortion doctor’s property laid to rest in Indiana 2,411 medically preserved remains,… 18 minutes ago

Lori Thousands of fetal remains found in Illinois are buried in Indiana: ‘Horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities… https://t.co/PcOoPBBPxv 19 minutes ago