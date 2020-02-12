Global  

Sunrise Movement on Bernie Sanders' New Hampshire win

CBS News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Mattias Lehman from the Sunrise Movement joins Red and Blue to discuss how the youth climate activist group is supporting Bernie Sanders in 2020.
News video: New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders

New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders 01:53

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thanked New Hampshire voters for his primary win and described it as "the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre "Sonic"-themed meme of Bernie Sanders after he won the New Hampshire primaries

Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre Sonic-themed meme of Bernie Sanders after he won the New Hampshire primaries· Elon Musk tweeted a meme of Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night depicting him as Doctor Eggman, the villain from the "Sonic" franchise. · The tweet came after...
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders on New Hampshire: "We put together an extraordinary coalition"

Senator Bernie Sanders discusses how he was able to win the New Hampshire primary with CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe.
CBS News


eklaborg

Emily B 🦋🌹 #Bernie2020 RT @sunrisemvmt: "Sunrise Movement & @NHYouthMovement played a key role by campaigning for @BernieSanders in New Hampshire. They reported m… 13 seconds ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Sunrise Movement on Bernie Sanders’ New Hampshire win https://t.co/AcUTKyG1tG https://t.co/sycH57wULY 16 minutes ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Sunrise Movement on Bernie Sanders' New Hampshire win https://t.co/wJdBq42gR1 26 minutes ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: Sunrise Movement on Bernie Sanders' New Hampshire win https://t.co/rVc1oosrsN https://t.co/RWJPcVXT6F 28 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Sunrise Movement on Bernie Sanders' New Hampshire win https://t.co/WCVnBS6uDR via @CBSNews https://t.co/wkrRQ1DDUt 29 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Sunrise Movement on Bernie Sanders' New Hampshire win https://t.co/rVc1oosrsN https://t.co/RWJPcVXT6F 39 minutes ago

Laureninthe707

lauren coodley @NewYorker @CherylStrayed @ElizKolbert So, this is the issue i'm voting on. The Sunrise Movement endorsed Bernie S… https://t.co/GvvdirKD3Y 2 hours ago

Luxury_etc

Luxury Bernie Sanders’ New Hampshire Win Was Fueled By the Sunrise Movement https://t.co/QqjTJ1YIcV 6 hours ago

