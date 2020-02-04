Joe Biden leaves New Hampshire early, focuses on South Carolina
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden chose not to stay in New Hampshire for Tuesday night’s primary, electing instead to travel on to South Carolina before the polls had closed. Slate politics reporter Joseph Bustos joins ""Red and Blue"" to discuss the focus on South Carolina.
With results from the Iowa caucuses still unclear, former Vice President Joe Biden pivoted to New Hampshire. Biden hit President Donald Trump on the issue of... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •WorldNews
Bernie Sanders is on track to win the influential New Hampshire Democratic Party primary, edging out centrist rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. The Age Also reported by •CBS News •Seattle Times •Reuters •FOXNews.com
