Joe Biden leaves New Hampshire early, focuses on South Carolina

CBS News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden chose not to stay in New Hampshire for Tuesday night’s primary, electing instead to travel on to South Carolina before the polls had closed. Slate politics reporter Joseph Bustos joins ""Red and Blue"" to discuss the focus on South Carolina.
News video: Joe Biden Addresses Supporters In NH Over Live Stream

Joe Biden Addresses Supporters In NH Over Live Stream 01:50

 Former Vice President Joe Biden left New Hampshire early and traveled to South Carolina. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles [Video]As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday. At the same time, Politico reports Biden's campaign counterattacked nearly..

Keller @ Large: What To Watch For In Nevada, South Carolina [Video]Keller @ Large: What To Watch For In Nevada, South Carolina

While Bernie Sanders faces an uphill battle in South Carolina, that state is not a slam dunk for Joe Biden either. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden pivots to NH, hits Trump and Sanders

With results from the Iowa caucuses still unclear, former Vice President Joe Biden pivoted to New Hampshire. Biden hit President Donald Trump on the issue of...
Bernie Sanders in the lead, Joe Biden crashes out in New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders is on track to win the influential New Hampshire Democratic Party primary, edging out centrist rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.
