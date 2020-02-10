Global  

Bernie Sanders Calls James Carville A ‘Political Hack’

Daily Caller Thursday, 13 February 2020
'We are taking on Trump and the Republican establishment, Carville and the Democratic establishment'
News video: Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise 00:33

 REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise in national polls and strong support across the early states is intensifying their fears that the...

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise [Video]Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden&apos;s disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders&apos;..

Bernie Sanders Fires Back at James Carville After Relentless Criticism: He’s a ‘Political Hack’

After days of intense criticism from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back in a big way. Appearing on Anderson...
Mediaite

‘I Don’t Want To Be in a Cult!’ James Carville Warns Against Dems Nominating Bernie Sanders

Democratic strategist *James Carville* turned things up to 11 again by warning that the Democratic Party would essentially become a "cult" by nominating Senator...
Mediaite

KimmGlass

Kimm Glass RT @DailyCaller: Bernie Sanders Calls James Carville A ‘Political Hack’ https://t.co/zVFycrr9WK 3 minutes ago

NewsGrit

News Grit Bernie Fires Back at Carville: He’s a ‘Political Hack’ #NewsGrit https://t.co/RPmamoBkNL 29 minutes ago

