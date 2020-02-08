Global  

How Rick George, CU Buffs plan to pick up pieces after Mel Tucker’s exit

Denver Post Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Circled by forlorn looks and scorched earth, Rick George put on the bravest face he could. “The way that we continue the trajectory that we’re going is, we’ve got to bring good people in there,” the CU Buffs athletic director said Wednesday as his former football coach, Mel Tucker, was whisked away by plane to Michigan State.
News video: Mel Tucker Leaving University Of Colorado

Mel Tucker Leaving University Of Colorado 03:07

 This comes three days after he said he was committed to the program.

CU Buff Players React To Mel Tucker Leaving [Video]CU Buff Players React To Mel Tucker Leaving

While University of Colorado athletic director Rick George turns his focus to identifying coaching candidates to replace the hastily departed Mel Tucker, Buff players are still struggling to wrap their..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:56Published

CU Boulder AD Rick George news conference on resignation of Mel Tucker [Video]CU Boulder AD Rick George news conference on resignation of Mel Tucker

Rick George said at a news conference late Wednesday morning that he was “disappointed” to see Tucker leave but said it was Tucker’s prerogative to do “what’s best for he and his family.”

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 15:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CU Buffs coach Mel Tucker interviewing at Michigan State, according to report

Some 14 months after his arrival in Boulder, could CU Buffs coach Mel Tucker be on the move again?
Denver Post

Keeler: Mel Tucker played CU Buffs, Pac-12, Larry Scott for chumps

It’s a great payday for Mel Tucker. It’s a terrible look, all the way around. For CU, which is left scrambling, big-timed by the fourth biggest program in...
Denver Post


