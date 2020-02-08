How Rick George, CU Buffs plan to pick up pieces after Mel Tucker’s exit
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Circled by forlorn looks and scorched earth, Rick George put on the bravest face he could. “The way that we continue the trajectory that we’re going is, we’ve got to bring good people in there,” the CU Buffs athletic director said Wednesday as his former football coach, Mel Tucker, was whisked away by plane to Michigan State.
