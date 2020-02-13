Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chasing Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin could join 700-goal club against Avalanche

Chasing Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin could join 700-goal club against Avalanche

Denver Post Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Alex Ovechkin will face the Avalanche on Thursday needing two goals to become the eighth member of the NHL's 700 club. But because of his age, that milestone goes beyond hockey and puts the Washington Capitals superstar on par with the greatest professional athletes of all-time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.