Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ex-Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly defends Alexander Vindman and the media

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly defends Alexander Vindman and the media

Delawareonline Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
"The media, in my view, and I feel very strongly about this, is not the enemy of the people," said retired Gen. John Kelly. "We need a free media."
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Schiff Decries Attempts To Out Whistleblower And Smear Staffers [Video]Schiff Decries Attempts To Out Whistleblower And Smear Staffers

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) defends his staff and denounced Republican efforts to out the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:04Published

AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7 [Video]AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7

Kristi Argyilan, president of Target's Roundel unit, will be among the featured speakers at the annual Beet.TV executive retreat taking place in San Juan on February 5-7. From her days as president of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump’s Ukraine Call Was an ‘Illegal Order’ that Col Vindman Was Taught to Report

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump’s Ukraine Call Was an ‘Illegal Order’ that Col Vindman Was Taught to ReportFormer White House Chief of Staff John Kelly seemingly unleashed on a number of news topics related to President Donald Trump during a 75 minutes speech at Drew...
Mediaite

John Kelly Mocked for Trump Criticism: If There Was Only Something He Could Have Done When He Was Chief of Staff…

John Kelly Mocked for Trump Criticism: If There Was Only Something He Could Have Done When He Was Chief of Staff…Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly seemingly unleashed on a number of news topics related to President Donald Trump during a 75 minutes speech at Drew...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.