Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

cbs4.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection [Video]Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Katie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

McClatchy, Publisher Of The Sacramento Bee And Other Newspapers, Files For Bankruptcy Protection [Video]McClatchy, Publisher Of The Sacramento Bee And Other Newspapers, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

The publisher of the Sacramento Bee, the Miami Herald and dozens of other newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newspaper chain McClatchy files Chapter 11 bankruptcy after pension woes, print declines

Newspaper chain McClatchy, owner of publications such as the Miami Herald and Kansas City Star, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday.
USATODAY.com

McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

acklaw

Neil Ackerman McClatchy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as the 163-year-old newspaper chain took a $50 million loan to help pay… https://t.co/U8xDgrQN9C 4 minutes ago

js_biz

JSOnline - Business Newspaper chain McClatchy, owner of publications such as the Miami Herald and Kansas City Star, filed for Chapter 1… https://t.co/5qaNjz6paP 39 minutes ago

WISH_TV

WISH-TV In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner or 30 US newspapers, has… https://t.co/1Ch4rplV0Y 39 minutes ago

KMUW

KMUW RT @ScottCanon: The McClatchy newspaper chain, owner of @KCStar and @kansasdotcom, files for bankruptcy hoping to cut $700 million in debt… 54 minutes ago

AllenDurrell

Mr. Whatever I want to be RT @nbc6: McClatchy, owner of the Miami Herald, files for bankruptcy protection, ending family control of the nationwide newspaper chain ht… 1 hour ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida McClatchy, owner of the Miami Herald, files for bankruptcy protection, ending family control of the nationwide news… https://t.co/CYvdKWtLMw 2 hours ago

ScottCanon

Scott Canon The McClatchy newspaper chain, owner of @KCStar and @kansasdotcom, files for bankruptcy hoping to cut $700 million… https://t.co/bbzGEzOQUP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.