Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Amber Rose Points To Kobe Bryant’s Death As Inspiration For Her New Face Tattoo

Amber Rose Points To Kobe Bryant’s Death As Inspiration For Her New Face Tattoo

Daily Caller Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
'Just live your best life with no regrets'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

How Kobe Bryant's Death Inspired Amber Rose to Get Her Face Tattoo

Amber Rose isn't letting the haters get to her. The 36-year-old star recently debuted her face tattoo on Instagram, which pays tribute to her two kids, Sebastian...
E! Online

The Game Reveals Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo, 'Forever'

The Game will pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant everywhere he goes from now on -- the rapper has revealed a new face tattoo in honor of the NBA legend. Game...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.