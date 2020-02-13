Weinstein lawyer: Prosecutors have a ‘tale,’ not a case
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer told jurors Thursday that prosecutors in the rape case against him were acting like moviemakers, creating a world where “women are not responsible” for how they interact with men. “In the alternative universe that prosecutors have created for you, Harvey Weinstein is a monster,” lawyer Donna Rotunno said […]
