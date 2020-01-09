Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign taps meme group run by Wilmington mayor's son

Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign taps meme group run by Wilmington mayor's son

Delawareonline Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Mick Purzycki's profile rose last year due to his involvement in the failed Fyre Festival and subsequent Netflix documentary.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning at 6:00 a.m. [Video]WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning at 6:00 a.m.

As the 2020 Presidential race intensifies, the candidate who is openly investing the most in Minnesota is former Mayor Mike Bloomberg. On Sunday, Tim O'Brien, Senior Advisor on the Bloomberg Campaign,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:51Published

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle [Video]Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

While two teams battle on the field during Super Bowl 54, there will also be a political match-up during commercial breaks as both President Trump and Mike Bloomberg purchased ad time. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg hired Fyre Festival promoters to make his campaign memes

Bloomberg hired Fyre Festival promoters to make his campaign memesPhoto by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Jerry Media, the promoter behind the botched Fyre Festival, is working with the presidential campaign of former New York...
The Verge

‘Cool candidate’ Mike Bloomberg begs for your vote with Instagram memes

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg wants internet-savvy voters to know there’s a “cool” guy in the running — and what better way to appeal to younger...
The Next Web Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

SeezBeezToo

SeezBeezToo🌲ME🐝🌊🌊🌊 RT @joncoopertweets: GREAT NEWS! Mike Bloomberg shifts his presidential ad campaign spending to focus on impeachment, targeting vulnerable… 1 minute ago

aroseblush

Alex RT @aroseblush: The Power of Money. How to buy an American Election 🖥 Mike Bloomberg embraces the meme🖥 https://t.co/lMhHF4oPCJ 2 minutes ago

Tjferr02

FLEEKiavelli RT @nickciarelli: As the creator of #MovesLikeBloomberg, I disavow it and the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign. Read the truth about th… 2 minutes ago

amsalmeron

Andres Max Salmeron RT @aruneshmathur: Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign website (https://t.co/neNB1A8G9j) displays a periodic popup that states people in… 3 minutes ago

RandyEberle

Randy Eberle RT @AmyEVoigt: The front of the campaign office of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was found vandalized Thursday morning i… 5 minutes ago

GoHawksThe12

Go Hawks! RT @leoluminary: @WoobieTuesday @stephlynn1982 @MikeBloomberg In case this one didn't make the list: Mike Bloomberg exploited prison labor… 7 minutes ago

Cmoore045

C moore RT @AlxThomp: “Mike Bloomberg and his presidential campaign respect the fundamental equation governing the modern internet: Shamelessness a… 32 minutes ago

robin_anstett

Robin Anstett🌹🌳🐝🔥 RT @Bidensblondlegs: @GregMeeksNYC @MikeBloomberg @Mike2020 Mike Bloomberg funded Eric Snyder’s re-election in MI! The guy behind the Flint… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.