Free tax filing has confused many Americans. Here’s help.

Denver Post Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The majority of individual taxpayers in the U.S. are eligible to file their taxes for free, yet many may be unaware or confused by how to do so.
 Tax forms are confusing, especially because the laws about taxes are always changing. So today, we're sharing where you can can get help with all that paperwork... oh, and it's free! George Hinton and Diane Robinson join us from the Social Development Commission, a community action group that helps...

