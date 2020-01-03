Global  

South Carolina girl, 6, found dead, days after going missing

Denver Post Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared earlier in the week after getting off her school bus was found dead Thursday, and a homicide investigation has been opened, authorities said.
Missing girl found dead in S.C.; homicide investigation begins

CAYCE, S.C. — A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared Monday after getting off her school bus was found dead Thursday and a homicide investigation has...
Seattle Times

Missing 6-year old girl, man found dead in SC

A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared Monday after getting off her school bus was found dead Thursday and a homicide investigation has begun, Cayce...
USATODAY.com


karbr1

KJ (Text) TRUMP to 88O22 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ RT @ignorantego: It’s so sad to hear that they found the body of the missing 6 year old girl from South Carolina... my heart goes out to th… 11 seconds ago

KaraMar111

TheStormyBotK👌🥓⭐⭐⭐CULT45 Baby! RT @dyro874: My heart is hurting right now. I pray law enforcement finds the animal that did this to this poor little angel. 🤬 Prayers and… 17 seconds ago

AngieMardesich

@angie RT @Timesupjokers: Body of missing South Carolina girl, Faye Marie Swetlik, found; police investigating as homicide https://t.co/eTXLx1jWSl… 17 seconds ago

4KSavage

Ricardo Savage 6-Year-Old S.C. Girl Faye Swetlik Found Dead 3 Days After Going Missing from Front Yard https://t.co/ciKhnJzUOa @people 17 seconds ago

tayy_fairr

Tayy Fair RT @ABC: BREAKING: A 6-year-old South Carolina girl has been found dead three days after she vanished outside her home. The death of first… 21 seconds ago

GaryAStephens1

Gary Stephens RT @asheborn57: My heart is broken. I pray for her family and all who knew and loved her. 🙏😞💔 https://t.co/azSRYWN4lf 26 seconds ago

DatMeganeGrl

♡❀ꜰᴀɴɢʀʟ❀♡ ✯𝚂𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚎𝚗𝙵𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚜h✯ RT @ABC7: Our thought and prayers are with the family of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, whose body was found four days after she went missing fro… 40 seconds ago

SadieIsrael

Sadie Israel 6-Year-Old S.C. Girl Faye Swetlik Found Dead 3 Days After Going Missing from Front Yard https://t.co/YwRhiFBGvD 40 seconds ago

