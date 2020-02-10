Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Snoop Dogg > Snoop Dogg Apologizes After Criticizing Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Questions

Snoop Dogg Apologizes After Criticizing Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Questions

NYTimes.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
“I should have handled it way different than that,” Snoop Dogg said on Instagram. Last week he unleashed an angry response to an interview that touched on a 2003 sexual assault accusation against Mr. Bryant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video

Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video 01:17

 Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video Snoop Dogg insists that his message to King was misinterpreted. Snoop Dogg, via statement The rapper previously released an Instagram message that appeared to threaten King. Snoop Dogg, via Instagram The message was in reference to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King [Video]Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King

Rapper Snoop Dogg has offered an apology to journalist Gayle King after angularly criticizing her recent interview with Lisa Leslie on Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 03:00Published

Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King [Video]Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King

Snoop Dogg has issued a public apology to veteran journalist Gayle King for lashing out at her following a controversial interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. During the conversation, King asked..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Snoop Dogg Apologizes for Attacking Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Allegation Question


TIME

Snoop Dogg apologises for expletive-filled attack on Gayle King over Kobe Bryant segment: 'I publicly tore you down'

Rapper says he 'overreacted' when he bashed King for bringing up rape allegations made against Bryant
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dooryodhan

Rakesh Mohan RT @JamieGlazov: What happens after the Obama Team gets in touch with you. https://t.co/dPVTv1HWbw 2 minutes ago

JamieGlazov

Jamie Glazov What happens after the Obama Team gets in touch with you. https://t.co/dPVTv1HWbw 3 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/ZDUdL3gF9W submitted by /u/acm [link] [comments] https://t.co/IiGYta2jtD 9 minutes ago

Candozier1

Candace Williams Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King after slamming her Kobe Bryant interview https://t.co/XZ9DyMUCdJ #FoxNews 12 minutes ago

nbariver

NBA River Snoop Dogg Apologizes After Criticizing Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Questions. https://t.co/GvdTti9M2C 17 minutes ago

dmedialab

Disrupt MediaLab Snoop Dogg Apologizes After Criticizing Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Questions https://t.co/szfF9lX0fY via @nytmedia https://t.co/y7KJLRNZun 23 minutes ago

SENSIMILLIEA

PRINCESS📯👑🌟OF LOVE ♥️🃏🗞 RT @AP: Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King over insults he hurled at her after she brought up rape allegations against Kobe Bryant in an i… 23 minutes ago

symbolscape

Symbolscape Snoop Dogg Apologizes After Criticizing Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Questions https://t.co/j8GxAg8TWi https://t.co/F2Adp9VdI4 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.