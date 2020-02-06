Downed power line causes major power outage in South Wilmington Thursday

Delaware Online About 120 people in South Wilmington are affected by the power outage caused by downed line Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/TdDJsqa3ta 14 hours ago Bandera Electric Cooperative Weather and car accidents are the main causes of downed power lines. Please use extreme caution should you encounte… https://t.co/ahEkdPFgFX 4 days ago KNWA & FOX24 News Downed power line causes traffic hazards, outages https://t.co/GQBgrvmIkI #NWAnews #NWArk 5 days ago Laura Morgan☆☆☆ Downed Power Line Causes Traffic Delays + Power Outage in Danbury https://t.co/UPn7ovvEJv 1 week ago