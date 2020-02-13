Global  

Faye Marie Swetlik, who was last seen getting off her school bus, has now been found dead

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
After days of searching around Cayce, South Carolina, missing 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was found dead.
 
Missing girl found dead in S.C.; homicide investigation begins

CAYCE, S.C. — A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared Monday after getting off her school bus was found dead Thursday and a homicide investigation has...
Seattle Times

'Bubbly' 6-year-old S.C. girl missing since Monday as authorities hunt for clues

Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, was last seen Monday afternoon shortly after she got off her school bus in front of her home in Cayce, South Carolina  
USATODAY.com


jaidensattler

Jaiden Sattler RT @FBIMostWanted: 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2020, playing in front of her residence in Cayce, SC.… 40 seconds ago

bourne_cia

JasonBourneCIA RT @FBI: Help the #FBI find 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik of Cayce, South Carolina. Swetlik was last seen wearing polka dot rain boots, a p… 9 minutes ago

RockytopMorgan

Mary Ann Morgan RT @FBIMemphis: Help the #FBI find 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik. She was last seen around 3:44 p.m. on Feb 10, 2020, playing in front of h… 10 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Faye Marie Swetlik, who was last seen getting off her school bus, has now been found dead: After days of searching around Cayce… 17 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Faye Marie Swetlik, who was last seen getting off her school bus, has now been found dead: After days of searching… https://t.co/3eoo3jmfAo 18 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Faye Marie Swetlik, who was last seen getting off her school bus, has now been found dead https://t.co/2zduVNrgNy https://t.co/5jLW7aqVps 19 minutes ago

waaf86

VAPOR TRAILS RT @FOX29philly: REST IN PEACE: Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, was last seen playing in her family's front yard after getting off of her school bus… 48 minutes ago

nbcsandiego

NBC 7 San Diego Police said they’re searching trash cans and landfills, towing cars and even closing off a neighborhood to everyone… https://t.co/hX7d1Vu1lU 1 hour ago

