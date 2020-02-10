Global  

Sen. Bernie Sanders back in Washington Monday for Tacoma Dome rally

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders is bringing his presidential campaign back to Washington, where he was a frequent presence in 2016. He will hold a rally Monday night in the Tacoma Dome.
Bernie Sanders Campaigns With Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez On Eve Of Primary

Bernie Sanders Campaigns With Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez On Eve Of Primary 02:00

 Sen. Bernie Sanders held a primary eve rally in Durham, NH. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Bernie Sanders Will Campaign In Colorado This Weekend

He will host a rally at the Bellco Theater on Sunday.

He will host a rally at the Bellco Theater on Sunday.

Bernie Sanders Edges Pete Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

WBZ TV's Christina Hager reports.

Bernie Sanders to campaign in Tacoma on Monday

Bernie Sanders is making his first Washington campaign foray of 2020 with a planned rally at the Tacoma Dome.
Sanders to seek partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign plans to ask for a “partial recanvass” of the results of last week’s Iowa caucuses. A campaign aide...
