Los Angeles to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions

CBS News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
"We believe it is the largest effort in California to wipe out old criminal convictions in a single court motion," LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday.
Los Angeles County District Attorney To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana Convictions [Video]Los Angeles County District Attorney To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana Convictions

In a sweeping move, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office has asked the court to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions going back decades.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:50Published

LA County DA Jackie Lacey Files Motion To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana Convictions [Video]LA County DA Jackie Lacey Files Motion To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana Convictions

In a sweeping move, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office has asked the court to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions going back decades.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:15Published


Nearly 66,000 weed convictions dating back to 1961 to be dismissed in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Thursday announced nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions have been dismissed.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBS

desthesag

the1 RT @WSJ: Los Angeles County will vacate nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions dating back to the 1960s, believed it is the largest mass dismi… 31 seconds ago

ustourist

The Tourist About time. Los Angeles County to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/e6n2XCrDsw 8 minutes ago

Discreet36000

Discreet36000 Los Angeles County to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions... https://t.co/2rhPcJlN2v via @CBSNews 50 minutes ago

RHYTHMDAMAN

Ricardo Alphonso Jenkins Los Angeles County District Attorney To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana Con... https://t.co/AWggDNi6Yx via @YouTube 1 hour ago

pawyai1

Mark Nearly 66,000 weed convictions dating back to 1961 to be dismissed in Los Angeles County https://t.co/dkRSLbP2W8 via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

CannabisTweetz

Cannabis Tweets Nearly 66,000 weed convictions dating back to 1961 to be dismissed in Los Angeles County https://t.co/7PWDEtspZ9 via @usatoday 2 hours ago

SheilaJ13169593

Sheila Jones Check out this article from USA TODAY: Nearly 66,000 weed convictions dating back to 1961 to be dismissed in Los A… https://t.co/Inmu1lw7n4 2 hours ago

PeterLampteyJr

Peter Lamptey Jr RT @hopegrown360: Long overdue...LA County DA To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana Convictions – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/Amek2JCfwu 2 hours ago

