U.S. confirms 15th case of coronavirus

CBS News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
With a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the CDC warns the deadly outbreak could continue into next year. There are at least 15 cases in the U.S. Carter Evans has the latest.
Recent related news from verified sources

Fourth case of coronavirus found in Britain; linked to cases in France

A fourth case of the new coronavirus has been diagnosed in Britain after a patient contracted the illness from a previously confirmed British case while in...
Reuters India

First coronavirus case 'confirmed' in London as Chinese national tests positive

First coronavirus case 'confirmed' in London as Chinese national tests positiveThe first case of the killer coronavirus has been confirmed in London.The victim is believed to be a Chinese national who was diagnosed on Thursday NZ time.It is...
New Zealand Herald

