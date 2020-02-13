Latino group hosts town hall for 2020 Democrats



Recent related videos from verified sources LULAC hosts Dem presidential candidate Town Hall in Vegas Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates participated in a town hall at CSN in North Las Vegas on Thursday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:50Published 6 hours ago Macon-Bibb Commissioner holds Town Hall meeting Macon-Bibb Commissioner holds Town Hall meeting Credit: WMGTPublished 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this