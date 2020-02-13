Global  

Latino group hosts town hall for 2020 Democrats

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
LULAC, The League of United Latin American Citizens, held a Presidential Town Hall in Las Vegas Thursday night. Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar were there. Senator Bernie Sanders addressed the town hall via video. (Feb. 14)
 
